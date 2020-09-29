Indiana coronavirus updates: 1 million deaths reported worldwide; Democrats push for another $1,200 check in scaled-back relief aid

Coronavirus updates from Tuesday, Sept. 29.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 7.14 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 205,000 deaths and 2.79 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 33.36 million confirmed cases with more than 1 million deaths and 23.15 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

1 million deaths reported worldwide

The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has eclipsed 1 million.

The milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, comes nine months into a crisis that has devastated the global economy, tested world leaders’ resolve, pitted science against politics and forced multitudes to change the way they live, learn and work.

#BREAKING: The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has topped 1 million people, according to Johns Hopkins. https://t.co/ibuSurVHM0 — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) September 29, 2020

The virus has also spread untold misery. One million is greater than the population of Jerusalem or Austin, Texas. It is more than four times the number killed in the 2004 earthquake and tsunami in the Indian Ocean. Even then, the toll is almost certainly a vast undercount because of inadequate or inconsistent testing and reporting.

Democrats push for another $1,200 check in scaled-back relief aid

House Democrats unveiled a scaled-back $2.2 trillion aid measure Monday in an attempt to boost long-stalled talks on COVID-19 relief, though there was no sign of progress in continuing negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The latest Democratic measure would revive a $600-per-week pandemic jobless benefit and send a second round of $1,200 direct payments to most individuals. It would scale back an aid package to state and local governments to a still-huge $436 billion, send a whopping $225 billion to colleges and universities, and deliver another round of subsidies to businesses under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Pelosi said Monday that she remains in contact with Mnuchin, with whom she negotiated several earlier relief packages. The two spoke briefly on Sunday and Monday evening and are slated to talk again Tuesday morning, according to Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill.