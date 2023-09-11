2 golf carters dead after collision with car in Howard Co.

Both occupants of the golf cart died from injuries sustained in the collision. Howard County authorities are still investigating the crash.

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Two people died after their golf cart was hit by a car in rural Howard County on Sunday afternoon.

On Sept. 10, 2023 at approximately 5:45 p.m., the Howard County 911 Dispatch Center received reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a passenger car and a golf cart occupied by two people on Touby Pike near County Road 325 N.

Howard County sheriff’s deputies and paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

A preliminary investigation found a red 2007 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Cole R. Byrd, 20, of Kempton, IN, was traveling northbound on Touby Pike when it collided with a northbound golf cart. That golf cart was being driven in the same lane by Richard L. Calloway, 83, and Elaine M. Calloway, 75, both of Kokomo, IN.

When deputies arrived, medical personnel were working on Richard and tending to Elaine’s injuries. Despite those efforts, Richard was later pronounced dead on scene.

Elaine was flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment. However, she died from her injuries.

Byrd was taken to the hospital for a blood draw.

The case remains under investigation.