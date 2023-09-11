Girl Named Tom to perform holiday-themed show at Carmel theater

Tickets for the Dec. 2 concert go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.

CARMEL, Ind. — Girl Named Tom, who won Season 21 of "The Voice," will make their debut appearance at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

The sibling trio, who lives in South Bend, are bringing their One More Christmas Tour at the Palladium on Saturday, Dec. 2. The concert begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $40 and go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. online, by phone at 317-843-3800 or in-person at the Palladium's Fifth Third Bank Box Office.

There are multiple ways to get presale tickets:

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Donors ($250 or more) to the Center for the Performing Arts

Wednesday, Sept. 13: Series package subscribers

Thursday, Sept. 14: Subscribers to the Center for the Performing Arts' eNews mailing list.

Girl Named Tom, comprised of Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah Grace, had a four-chair turn in the season premiere of the blind auditions with their cover of "Helplessly Hoping." The group ultimately chose Kelly Clarkson as their coach.

As the first trio to win "The Voice," Girl Named Tom performed covers of "Seven Bridges Road," "Wichita Lineman," "Creep," "Dust in the Wind," "More Hearts Than Mine," "Viva la Vida," "River," "The Chain" and "Baby Now That I've Found You."