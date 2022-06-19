Ohio man charged after messaging undercover officer posing as Indiana girl

Raymond Walker tried to make plans to visit the girl, who was actually an undercover officer. He also spoke of relocating to another state with her.

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A man, who's a registered sex offender in Ohio, has been arrested by central Indiana authorities for child solicitation.

Raymond Walker, 55, of Toledo, is accused of having conversations that were "sexual in nature" with an undercover officer posing as an underage girl, the Howard County Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation into Walker began in March of 2022. It was led by a Howard County investigator and members of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Authorities said Walker sent "intimate images" of himself to the undercover investigator and, as the conversations progressed, he tried to make plans to come to Indiana to meet the underage girl. He also spoke about relocating to another state with her.

Unbeknownst to him, he was speaking with an undercover investigator.

A Howard County judge approved an arrest warrant for Walker on June 2 and he was charged with the felonies of child solicitation and distributing matter harmful to minors.

After his arrest, he was extradited from Toledo and is being held in the Howard County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Walker had his initial court appearance on Monday, June 13, when he pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him.

He's due back in court on Tuesday, June 28 for a bond reduction hearing.

Police ask anyone with additional information about this case to contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Task Force Unit by calling 765-614-3372 or emailing taskforce@howardcountin.gov.