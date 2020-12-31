Tipton ordered to pay firefighters $91,924 in overtime back wages

The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division said 15 firefighters worked more than 106 hours in a two-week period.

TIPTON, Ind. — The City of Tipton paid more than $90,000 to 15 firefighters who were not properly paid for working overtime.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division (WHD) investigated the city, finding that it violated overtime requirements in the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). The WHD said the city failed to pay 15 firefighters who worked more than 106 hours in a two-week pay period. Tipton paid out a total of $91,924 in back wages.

"Employers must pay their employees all the wages they have legally earned and must understand the laws that apply to specific employment situations, such as those that govern pay for public safety employees," said Wage and Hour Division District Director Patricia Lewis. "Employers should review their pay practices to ensure they comply with the law. We encourage employers to contact the Wage and Hour Division to better understand their responsibilities."

The FLSA allows some professions — including fire protection — to pay employees overtime on a "work period," basis, which is different than the standard seven-day work week. Fire protection employees should receive overtime pay if they work more than 106 hours in a 14-day period.