Man dies in grain silo collapse in Mooresville

The man had pulled his truck up under the silo to load up with the corn and stepped out when it collapsed.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — NOTE: This story has been updated to correct the location as being in Mooresville. The story originally had the location as Camby.

Multiple departments responded to try and rescue a man trapped during a silo collapse in Mooresville, Indiana.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Department, 29-year-old Stephen M. Crocker of Martinsville had pulled his truck up under the silo to load up with the corn. He had stepped out of the truck when the silo had a catastrophic collapse, pinning him between the truck and the silo.

Several area departments responded to try and rescue Crocker, but he had died.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said Crocker had only been employed by the trucking company for a few weeks.

An autopsy will be performed Monday to determine the cause of death.