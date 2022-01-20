Wabash Township firefighter going back to work after former trustee removed them from payroll

Prior to her theft convictions, former Trustee Jennifer Teising had eliminated the firefighters' positions.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Full-time firefighters are returning to the station in Wabash Township in Tippecanoe County.

Previously, the town's former trustee, Jennifer Teising, and the board couldn't agree on a long-term plan to pay for the township's three full-time firefighters. Because of of that, Teising eliminated the firefighters' positions.

Since then, Teising was found guilty in a bench trial on multiple counts of theft. The conviction meant she was no longer allowed to hold an elected office in Indiana.

The interim trustee, Angel Valentin, was able to come up with a board-approved plan to rehire those firefighters.

The township needs their efforts, as the firefighters respond to four to five emergency runs a day. Since they were taken off the payroll, the township has been relying on volunteers.

"I can't say enough about the commitment and dedication of those volunteers," said Fire Chief Ed Ward. "They held together something that would have torn apart many, many agencies."