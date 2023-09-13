Documentary shines spotlight on 'working hungry' families in Indiana

Federal figures show in Indiana, roughly one in seven households have difficulty at some time during the year providing enough nutritious food for their family.

INDIANAPOLIS — In many communities across our state, one out every four kids will go to bed hungry tonight.

But these kids are not homeless. Their parents are working — sometimes several jobs — so a local group is putting this problem on the big screen to highlight the need for help.

"People have a lot of misunderstandings," said Dave Miner, who helped find funding and families to profile in the documentary, "The Working Hungry." "'Gee, these are all people who are sitting at home.' Nope. In fact, most of them are working."

Miner, a longtime hunger advocate, works with the Indy Hunger Network, which partnered with Ascension St. Vincent to finance the film.

Federal figures show in Indiana, roughly one in seven households have difficulty at some time during the year providing enough nutritious food for their family.

"All of that said, we need to do something more. We need to do something different," Miner said.

The 30-minute documentary is “built around the stories of three families, and through them, the stories of more than 700,000 people across the state of Indiana,” according to the film’s website.

Writer and producer Shannon Cagle said the film was made to open people’s eyes and to battle misconceptions and search for solutions.

"A lot of people don’t realize their own neighbors are actually struggling to feed themselves and their kids," said Cagle, who added some of these families have to choose between paying the rent and providing healthy food. "You have to have a house. You have to keep the electricity on, and so food almost becomes like a bonus."

Lamont Hollins is one of the people featured in the film.

"No one wants to admit this is a problem in their life, especially when you go to work every day," said Hollins, who suffered a shoulder injury and was unable to work several years ago.

After battling insurance companies and other challenges, Hollins said he and his family have endured successes and setbacks ever since. He said it’s a challenge too many Hoosier families experience as the income gap continues to expand.

"You've still got people getting paid $13, $14 an hour,” Hollins said. "A livable wage is $18. Throw a couple kids in there, you're already starting behind and trying to catch up, and it's hard."

The film has already aired on PBS stations statewide. Screenings have also been shown across Indiana in partnership with food pantries, churches and other nonprofit groups. Each screening is followed by a group discussion.

"There was a showing in Plymouth," Miner said. "The head of the chamber of commerce said their folks need to know about this and sent a link to the film for members to watch, and then, they got together and talked about what they needed to do."

"This is not just 'woe is me,'" Cagle said. "None of these people want you to think that. They want you to know they are out there working. But then, what needs to happen so these good, working people can get their families where they need to be?"



Hollins finished his college degree last year and is now working on a master’s degree. He said wants to open the eyes of community leaders, businesses and policymakers to see the problem and work together to solve it.