Group aims to eliminate school lunch debt in Johnson County

Along with fruit and french fries, Center Grove students are getting served a side of kindness.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — There's a group of neighbors in Johnson County making it their mission to fight food insecurity in schools.

They're taking a bite out of school lunch debt.

Their efforts - and the surprising amount they've already paid

Along with fruit and french fries, students in Center Grove are getting served a side of kindness. Neighbors are paying off their school lunch debt.

"I just love seeing the community come together come to make a difference," said organizer Suzanne Fortenberry.

"It's such a relief for so many families," said Shannon Maples, Center Grove Schools' food and nutrition director. "So many families have been touched by this and it's a humbling experience."

"Every Kid Eats - Johnson County" started on Facebook after Thanksgiving. A group of women noticed lunch debt was starting to skyrocket: $6,500 in the red districtwide.

Inflation, plus Congress ending the free-lunch-for-all meal program, put family budgets at the brink.

"During the pandemic, everybody got free school lunches. So now, this is coming back, trying to figure out a way to pay this bill that they haven't had for the past two years," Fortenberry said.

Kids are never denied a meal, but debt for mom and dad can pile up. It's why ordinary citizens added donations to the menu.

"People want to give," said Fortenberry. "You give them an opportunity, people want to help people."

Hundreds of neighbors joined in. Local businesses, too. The total donation quickly climbed into the thousands.

"Two weeks and we were right around $3,250. We raised over $3,000," Fortenberry said.

That's half the district's lunch debt, wiped away in weeks.

"A huge response," said Nicole Kemp, a Center Grove parent. "It was just surprising to me how many people came together and wanted to help and we're excited and we're sharing it."

Every Kid Eats is now spreading to other schools, helping families in Clark-Pleasant and Greenwood, too.

"And as somebody who was a struggling mom at some point in my life, it's really nice to be able to see that there's a way to help somebody that doesn't feel they can help themselves," Kemp added.