'The Gen Z Dictionary' helps parents understand what their teens are saying

INDIANAPOLIS — Kelly King, a professor at Indiana University, was tired of not understanding the vernacular her Gen Z students were using in class.

"'The Gen-Z Dictionary' is a little manual for people like me who are totally clueless about what the younger generation are saying," King said. "Some of the words replace some of our old school words like 'cool.' So instead of saying, 'oh, that's cool,' say, 'oh, that's dope' or 'that's electric.' If something really tastes good say, 'that's fire.'"

She said she loves to shock her students by using some of the more obscure terms.

"You know what my favorite is? When somebody walks in or walks by and they've got a cool outfit on, I'll say, 'drip drip' and they're like, 'oh my gosh, she knows what that means!' So, 'drip drip' means you're wearing some cool clothes."

13Sunrise reporter Meredith Juliet put the morning show team to the test to see how many terms they knew.