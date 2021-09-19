Superintendent posts personal message about Indianapolis crosswalk crash that killed student, injured 2 others

The community continues to mourn the loss of Hannah Crutchfield, 7.

Now, the superintendent of Indianapolis Public Schools is sharing a personal message on Facebook about the loss of first grader Hannah Crutchfield.

The seven-year-old died last Tuesday after a multi-car crash sent a car and SUV into a crosswalk in front of her school.

Hannah's mom was critically hurt in the crash. The crossing guard was also injured.

Dr. Aleesia Johnson, wearing a School 57 sweatshirt, talked about the heartbreaking week it's been for IPS families.

"I ask that you hold Hannah in your hearts and her family and everyone around her in your thoughts and prayers. We are an IPS family and that means that this loss is a tragedy for the entire school community, the staff, other students and families who are facing profound shock and intense trauma and grief."

Johnson promised continued support for grieving families. She also asked that people make smart and safe decisions behind the wheel.