Summer camp program aims to teach young Hoosiers their rights during police encounters

The group Young Men Inc. is putting on a summer camp and they got a donation of "Power Booklets."

INDIANAPOLIS — Community leaders are working together to teach young Hoosiers their rights during police encounters.

The group Young Men Inc. is putting on a summer camp and they got a donation of "Power Booklets."

They teach young men and boys the benefits of compliance and what actions are within their rights during traffic or pedestrian stops.

Community Leader Bwana Clements created the booklets and decided to donate them for free to the summer camp after hearing that a majority of the camp attendees believed they'd be shot and killed if they were stopped by police.

"I think it's about time we do some education when it comes to interacting with law enforcement," Clements said. "I think it's going to not only empower the local community, but do the same for law enforcement as well."