Study finds majority of Marion County residents seeking treatment for serious mental illness did not receive it

Researchers provided five recommendations to improving access to mental health care in Marion County.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University researchers are looking into the mental health needs and gaps in services in Marion County.

Researchers published a 39-page report, titled "Community Mental Health Needs Assessment Report for Marion County," which found 66% of Marion County residents — nearly 26,000 people — who needed treatment for a serious mental illness did not receive it.

"This can often be a difficult population to reach," said Marion Greene, assistant professor in health policy and management at the Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI. "Community mental health centers do a tremendous job reaching out to and supporting this population. But the reality is that this is a resource-constrained environment, with a lot of good people doing work on shoestring budgets."

According to the report, specific populations that have been identified as vulnerable include the LGBTQ+ community, incarcerated individuals, people experiencing housing instability or homelessness, and communities of color.

Researchers found that access to mental health services can be limited for Marion County residents due to mental health workforce shortages, the complexity of the mental health system and a lack of transportation or internet connection.

Researchers collected data from the four designated community mental health centers in Marion County — Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center, Community Fairbanks Behavioral Health, Aspire Indiana Health and Adult and Child Health — and the U.S. Census Bureau and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

According to the data, researchers estimated the following in the past year in Marion County:

More than 58,000 adults had an alcohol and/or illicit drug use disorder.

More than 163,000 adults had some type of mental illness.

More than 39,000 adults had a serious mental illness.

Nearly 41,000 adults had serious thoughts of suicide.

Nearly 14,000 adults made a suicide plan.

More than 5,000 adults attempted suicide.

Researchers then provided five recommendations to improving access to mental health care:

Create sustainable funding for community mental health centers.

Invest in workforce development.

Increase access to treatment and services.

Provide opportunities for cross-sector coordination.

Reduce stigma, especially in communities of color.