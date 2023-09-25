Football players, other Greenwood student leaders raise awareness of 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

They met fellow students outside of the school Monday morning, handing out 988 wallet cards and other items.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Football players and other student leaders at Greenwood High School were promoting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Monday.

Beginning at 6:45 a.m., they were set up outside of the school, handing out 988 wallet cards and other items.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month and they want to increase awareness of the lifeline.

“Mental health, I feel like everyone struggles with it sometimes and especially students and student athletes, that’s why we have some student athletes out here," one student told us. "But in case if they ever need help or they need to reach out to someone, they can always have that number in hand.”

Thanks to a partnership between GEF and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Greenwood football players, cheerleaders... Posted by Greenwood Education Foundation on Monday, September 25, 2023

Greenwood Community Schools will be hosting several events this week in partnership with the Greenwood Educational Foundation, the school's athletic department and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. It culminates Friday with a community tailgate before the football game, including games, a food truck and information on community resources.

The 988 lifeline was activated in July 2022 as a way to connect people in need of help with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The switch did not eliminate the old 800-273-8255 phone number for the lifeline, but was created as a way to provide a number that was as easy to remember as 911, but to connect callers with trained mental health counselors, rather than police, firefighters or paramedics.