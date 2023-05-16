Student dies Tuesday morning at Whiteland Community High School

WHITELAND, Ind. — A Whiteland Community High School student died Tuesday morning after what school officials are calling a "medical emergency."
The following statement was sent to families Tuesday morning:
CPCSC Family,
It is with great sadness that we inform you that a WCHS student has passed away following a medical emergency at the high school this morning. At this time school and emergency officials are trying to determine exactly what happened.
We will provide an update as soon as possible.
13News is working to learn more about what happened.