1 dead after being pulled from car in water in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Officials in Brownsburg confirm they're investigating after a person was pulled from a car submerged in water Wednesday evening.

A Brownsburg Fire Department spokesperson said they are still gathering information but said that a vehicle went into water behind a building in the 500 block of Pit Road.

First responders entered the water and pulled a person from the car. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.