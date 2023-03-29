x
1 dead after being pulled from car in water in Brownsburg

Officials confirm a person was pulled from a car submerged in water Wednesday evening.
Credit: WTHR

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Officials in Brownsburg confirm they're investigating after a person was pulled from a car submerged in water Wednesday evening.

A Brownsburg Fire Department spokesperson said they are still gathering information but said that a vehicle went into water behind a building in the 500 block of Pit Road. 

First responders entered the water and pulled a person from the car. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

