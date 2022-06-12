17-year-old Ben Davis student arrested for possessing firearm on school grounds

According to an affidavit, the gun was found in the pocket of a student's jacket.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old Ben Davis High School student was arrested after police found a gun at the school last week.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Wayne Township school police were contacted on Friday, Dec. 2 by an administrator who asked for help investigating a report that a student might be in possession of a firearm.

The report said a .40-caliber Glock 22 was discovered in a student's jacket. The student was arrested on allegations of possession of a firearm on school property.

A spokesperson for MSD Wayne Township provided the following statement:

On December 2, school administration and school resource officers investigated a situation that led to the recovery of an unloaded pistol in a student’s backpack. School resource officers followed our safety plan, secured the weapon, and took the student into custody without incident. During the investigation, school administration and law enforcement personnel determined that there was no active threat to students or staff.

We believe everyone plays a vital role in maintaining a safe school environment. We encourage parents and guardians to speak with their children about school safety and reiterate the importance of reporting any unsafe situation or behavior to a staff member or school resource officer. “If you see something, say something” is our greatest asset in school safety.

