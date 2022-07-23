Live Doppler 13 Storm Blog: Storms, gusty winds bring power outages to central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Strong to severe storms moved through central Indiana on Saturday resulting in power outages and damage across the area, including in Hamilton County where a travel advisory was temporarily put in place due to numerous downed trees and power lines.
Several central and north central Indiana counties were under severe thunderstorm watches on Saturday morning, which were followed by flash flood watches.
In the aftermath of the storms, thousands were without power. That includes 2,000 people in Indianapolis, about 1,500 near Marion and another 1,500 near Muncie.
Stay Weather Aware by keeping an eye on the live radar below and following along with the live blog.
Live Radar:
Storm Blog:
1:53 p.m. - Duke Energy is reporting about 1,000 people are without power in and around Kokomo. In total, Duke Energy has about 2,800 customers without power.
AES is reporting a little more than 1,500 outages in and around Indianapolis.
Indiana Michigan Power is reporting a total of 16,726 outages in Indiana. Grant County has 6,584 customer outages, Delaware County has about 2,300 and Blackford has just short of 2,200.
1:42 p.m. - Storms in north central Indiana may drift southward.
1:21 p.m. - Viewers are sharing photos and videos from this morning's storms and the damage they left behind.
GALLERY: Storms push through central Indiana on Saturday, July 23, 2022
1 p.m. - Hail and gusty winds of 50+ mph winds move into White County.
12:59 p.m. - The Hamilton County travel advisory has been lifted.
12:43 p.m. - Storms and a gusty front brought damaging winds to central Indiana that resulted in thousands being without power.
12:32 p.m. - Strong storms are moving into White County.
12:21 p.m. - Temperatures are going to climb this afternoon.
12 p.m. - Radar estimates almost 5" of rain has fallen in Benton County this morning.
11:31 a.m. - A viewer shared a photo with meteorologist Sean Ash of a shelf cloud on the south side of Indianapolis.
10:27 a.m. - A shelf cloud was captured by a viewer in Hamilton County
10:11 a.m. - Hamilton County is under a Travel Advisory, with reports of numerous trees and power lines downed.
10:01 a.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wayne, Henry and Randolph counties.