Live Doppler 13 Storm Blog: Storms, gusty winds bring power outages to central Indiana

Strong to severe storms moved through central Indiana on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Strong to severe storms moved through central Indiana on Saturday resulting in power outages and damage across the area, including in Hamilton County where a travel advisory was temporarily put in place due to numerous downed trees and power lines.

Several central and north central Indiana counties were under severe thunderstorm watches on Saturday morning, which were followed by flash flood watches.

In the aftermath of the storms, thousands were without power. That includes 2,000 people in Indianapolis, about 1,500 near Marion and another 1,500 near Muncie.

1:53 p.m. - Duke Energy is reporting about 1,000 people are without power in and around Kokomo. In total, Duke Energy has about 2,800 customers without power.

AES is reporting a little more than 1,500 outages in and around Indianapolis.

Indiana Michigan Power is reporting a total of 16,726 outages in Indiana. Grant County has 6,584 customer outages, Delaware County has about 2,300 and Blackford has just short of 2,200.

1:42 p.m. - Storms in north central Indiana may drift southward.

Energizer Bunny storms in north-central Indiana may drift southward some toward more unstable/juicer air near/especially west of I-65 before diminishing. Keep an eye on radar #13weather pic.twitter.com/HCOuCca91P — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) July 23, 2022

1:21 p.m. - Viewers are sharing photos and videos from this morning's storms and the damage they left behind.

1 p.m. - Hail and gusty winds of 50+ mph winds move into White County.

Hail and gusty winds of 50+ mph winds are moving into White county with severe storm moving east.@wthrcom #INwx #13weather pic.twitter.com/lFHtUWxxoF — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) July 23, 2022

12:59 p.m. - The Hamilton County travel advisory has been lifted.

The travel advisory is lifted. There were numerous reports of trees, limbs, and power lines down into 911 and our app. Please use caution if driving today and be on the lookout for leaning trees, hung-up branches, and other hazards. — Hamilton County Emergency Management (@HamiltonCoEOC) July 23, 2022

12:43 p.m. - Storms and a gusty front brought damaging winds to central Indiana that resulted in thousands being without power.

Storms and a gusty front brought damaging winds to central Indiana. Here are some of the power outages in the state.@wthrcom #INwx #13weather pic.twitter.com/EijnvsTgLu — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) July 23, 2022

12:32 p.m. - Strong storms are moving into White County.

Another round of strong storms are moving into White county, already under a Flash Flood Warning until 3pm.@wthrcom #INwx #13weather pic.twitter.com/Dh33WBv65k — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) July 23, 2022

12:21 p.m. - Temperatures are going to climb this afternoon.

Expect a rapid rise in heat rest of the afternoon with highs well in the 90s & dangerous peak heat indices 100°-105°+ where clouds clear. Rain/storms linger north before weakening by 4-5 p.m. #13weather — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) July 23, 2022

12 p.m. - Radar estimates almost 5" of rain has fallen in Benton County this morning.

Radar estimates that almost 5" of rain has fallen in Benton county this morning.@wthrcom #INwx #13weather pic.twitter.com/5WuFWCSYaC — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) July 23, 2022

11:31 a.m. - A viewer shared a photo with meteorologist Sean Ash of a shelf cloud on the south side of Indianapolis.

Looked straight out of Independence Day as it rolled through the south side pic.twitter.com/2Y5ySFUuSS — Phil Barnhart (@barnhap) July 23, 2022

10:27 a.m. - A shelf cloud was captured by a viewer in Hamilton County

A beautiful shelf cloud moved into Hamiliton county this morning! picture by Rob Branson. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/VtwVEoa4Z6 — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) July 23, 2022

10:11 a.m. - Hamilton County is under a Travel Advisory, with reports of numerous trees and power lines downed.

Due to numerous power lines and trees down, a travel advisory is in effect until conditions improve. Use caution if you have to go out today. #INwx pic.twitter.com/6AAbztmtVi — Hamilton County Emergency Management (@HamiltonCoEOC) July 23, 2022

10:01 a.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wayne, Henry and Randolph counties.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning now in effect for Wayne, Henry and Randolph counties until 10:30am. Wind gusts around 60 mph are possible and hail 3/4" possible too.@wthrcom #INwx #13weather pic.twitter.com/P5XaBCZV5O — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) July 23, 2022