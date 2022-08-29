Live Doppler 13 Storm Blog: Storms move across central Indiana, cause damage in several counties

Follow along with live updates on tonight's storms and keep an eye on the live radar below.

INDIANAPOLIS — A line of strong storms pushed through central Indiana on Monday night, causing damage in several counties and sparking severe thunderstorm watches and warnings across the state.

The northern third of the state was under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. When that watch expired, more were issued. This includes in parts of Cass and Carroll counties, where severe thunderstorm warnings were issued until 9 p.m.

8:30 p.m. - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Benton County until 11 p.m.

8:15 p.m. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for White County until 9 p.m.

8:13 p.m. - A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 9 p.m. for northeast Carroll and southwest Cass counties. Damaging winds near 60 mph are possible.

8:10 p.m. - A double rainbow was seen over Plainfield.

8 p.m. - Viewers shared photos of storm damage in Howard and Delaware counties.

7 p.m. - A line of strong storms are moving into Martinsville, Franklin, Shelbyville moving to Rushville and Richmond

6:05 p.m. - Meteorologist Chuck Lofton shared a video of storm clouds in Hendricks County.