State Police say backpack at state fair contained rifle parts

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police said Friday they are investigating an incident involving the discovery of gun parts in a backpack at the Indiana State Fair.
A video posted to the social media platform TikTok purported to show officers talking to a man and examining the contents of a bag on Thursday.
Reports said a man had been involved in an altercation on the fairgrounds which was said to be verbal.
Police confirmed to 13News the bag contained parts of a disassembled rifle.
No one made a report to police about having been involved in an altercation with the man.
The man was issued a trespass order and was escorted by police to a fairgrounds exit. No charges have been filed.
