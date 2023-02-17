Speedway tenants concerned by delays in addressing raw sewage seepage in basement

Shemelia Brandon said the property management company called it "a city issue."

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Shemelia Brandon and her family are at a loss. They don't know what to do about the raw sewage in their basement.

"It's still water under here, under this table," Brandon said

They live in the El Dorado Townhomes, not far from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Brandon said the seepage started around a week ago.

"The smell was horrible. Saturday, we had to leave the house for half the day. Sunday we had to leave the house," she said.

Brandon told 13News they have repeatedly reached out to the property management Hayes and Gibson but received little support. She said according to them, this was a city issue.

"What made me upset is they told me to my face 'no, we are not going to do anything about the raw sewage in your basement, figure it out.'" said Brandon.

She said after she contacted the county health department, property management sent a carpet cleaner and someone to power wash the basement, which she said just made a bigger mess.

"It was just poop, debris, just raw sewage all right there where you're standing." said Brandon.

To make matters worse, she says they just dumped the waste in the parking lot.

"That's toxic. That's biohazard. That's just human waste he just let out in the parking lot," Brandon said.

She says the unsanitary living conditions have started to make the things unbearable for her and her family.

"Suffering from headaches and not being able to breathe properly," said Brandon.

Brandon and her family are not alone. Since the pandemic started, thousands of Hoosiers have called Indiana's 211 line for housing help. A bill in the Indiana Senate that could have helped Hoosier renters, including requiring landlords to fix an essential service within 24 hours, won't move forward this session. There's a deadline for the House version next week.

Advocates are frustrated that these measures seem to be stalling.

"This is a policy choice that Indiana has chosen to make, to not address this glaring lack of enforcement of health and safety laws that are already on the books," said Brandon.

Brandon said her experience makes her want to fight harder for stronger renter protections.

"Tenants, we deserve rights too. Just because we don't own this building, we still pay rent to live here. We still take care of this space that we are in. We need rights and deserve rights." said Brandon.

Things could be looking up for them. Brandon said they received a letter telling them a bio team will be servicing townhomes on Friday and Saturday to remove the sewage in the basements. They're hoping this team is equipped to handle the mess.

13News reached out to the property management company for more details but have not heard back.

Indiana Sen. Fady Qaddoura sent this statement to 13News: