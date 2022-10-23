Advocates working to address affordable housing issues across Indianapolis

The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana said there are 400 to 600 eviction filings every week in Marion County.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County is in a housing crisis right now, according to affordable housing advocates.

The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana said there are 400 to 600 eviction filings every week in Marion County. A group of affordable housing advocates met on Sunday to discuss possible policy priorities to help low income renters.

Mari Luna with Patchwork Indy was also in attendance. She takes a boots-on-the-ground approach in communities like the Lakeside Pointe Apartments to help people understand their housing rights.

"A lot of residents did not have the skills. They didn't feel empowered to go into the management office and seek any type of rights," said Luna.

As rent keeps increasing and wages stay stagnant, they're finding many Hoosiers are struggling to pay rent and feel forced to tolerate substandard living conditions or fear being evicted. During the meeting, advocates spoke about ways people can get involved.

"This is not a landlord versus tenant or developer versus community issue. Affordable housing is a top concern for all Hoosiers," said Prosperity Indiana policy director Andrew Bradley. "There's a growing momentum to find solutions. Our message to Hoosiers throughout the state is your voice is needed."

This issue is personal for Luna. After immigrating here from Mexico, her family faced many of the same struggles.

"I remember growing up with a leaky ceiling or things that could not get fixed because we didn't know our rights were to not have mold growing from the ceiling or access to heat," said Luna.

She believes the real change will come once low-income renters get the support they need to become a part of this conversation and take back the power to control the narrative.