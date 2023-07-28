Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old from northern Indiana

​The Nappanee Police Department said Megan Rose Gunter was last seen Thursday, July 27 around 5 p.m.

NAPPANEE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old in northern Indiana.

Gunter is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 268 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a Christmas shirt with cats on it, and black and white shorts.

Police said Gunter is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Gunter's whereabouts is asked to call the Nappanee Police Department at 574-773-4111 or 911.

Nappanee is roughly 140 miles north of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.