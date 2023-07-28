Silver Alert declared for missing Owen County teen

Zoe Neree was last seen in Freedom, Indiana, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27.

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an 18-year-old missing from Owen County.

The Owen County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of Zoe Neree, who's described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Neree was last seen wearing glasses and all dark clothing at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, in Freedom, Indiana, which is around 60 miles southwest of Indianapolis. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said.

Anyone with information on Zoe Neree is asked to contact the Owen County Sheriff's Department at 812-829-4874 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.