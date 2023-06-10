Silver Alert issued for teen missing from Rush County

Police are investigating the disappearance of Valerie Tindall, 17.

ARLINGTON, Ind. — Police have issued a Silver Alert in the search for a teen missing from Rush County.

The Rush County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Valerie Tindall, 17.

Tindall is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 162 pounds and has brown hair with hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, jean shorts and sandals and driving a green 2000 Honda Accord with Indiana license plate ZYK833.

Tindall is missing from Arlington, Indiana and was last seen on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have information, contact the Rush County Sheriff’s Department at 765-932-2931 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.