Saving the Indy area anonymously

A look inside Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana. Here's how Crime Stoppers is really keeping your tips anonymous.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two organizations are working hand-in-hand to fight crime in Indianapolis: Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The two are different, despite having the same goal. The main difference is that Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

13News talked to both organizations about how they are able to work together to fight crime in central Indiana.

CRIME STOPPERS OF CENTRAL INDIANA

Every time the phone rings inside Crime Stoppers, trained and expert operators hope justice is calling.

They work around the clock, collecting anonymous tips to help fight crime.

"It doesn't matter what the tip is," said Dan Rosenberg, who is the organization's director and coordinator. "We always send it."

Rosenberg describes his operation as a puzzle, where no tip is too small.

"Many times, those missing pieces are small pieces, but they are pieces that are out in the community. The community is a much bigger part of this whole puzzle than they realize," Rosenberg said.

This begs the question: how can calls really be anonymous with all the tracking technology on cell phones?

Rosenberg said the answer is sending calls across the board into Canada, where anonymity laws are much stricter.

"When it is up in Canada, everything is scrubbed from that," Rosenberg said. "When we get a phone call, it just says 'the tip line,' because that is the response that Canada sends us."

Rosenberg said tracking down contact information for a tipster would involve the FBI, international warrants and Canadian courts.

However, Rosenberg said those extreme steps are needed to help protect anonymity.

Our next question: how do callers get reward money if they are truly anonymous?

"We have relationships with banks around the area," said Rosenberg. "Those banks have a coordinated desk. We give you an exact place in the bank that you have to be. We give you a password. We have a code name for you that you pick out, and then you have to be there precisely at that moment. The video for that particular desk is turned off, and if you say all these things, the manager of the bank hands you an envelope with cash."

Rosenberg said that way there is no receipt. There is no interaction with police. There is no trace the anonymous tipster was ever involved.

"Really, because what's important with this program is that people can feel safe," Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg also said despite being able to offer up to $1,000 rewards for a tip leading to an arrest, about 95% of the tipster ask not to be paid.

Leaders at Crime Stoppers admit not every call is a valid or helpful tip. In fact, Rosenberg said sometimes the calls aren't even about crimes.

"Sometimes the tips may not be criminal in nature," Rosenberg said. "They are just upset about the sidewalk. The neighbor's dog pooped on their lawn. Sometimes people need an outlet."

Rosenberg said even those calls are answered every time.

"At the end of the day, if you're providing a service, it has value," said Rosenberg.

The true value of Crime Stoppers is through its partnership with local police, covering 18 counties from Howard County to Brown County. This includes Marion County and IMPD.

"We are a filter for law enforcement," said Rosenberg. "We have law enforcement advisors. We have input about what helps their cases and what doesn't."

In fact, Crime Stoppers can often act as a last leg for police, just when detectives feel as if they are at the end of the road.

"Sometimes we need a Hail Mary at the end of the game," said Rosenberg. "We need somebody who is out there in the community that maybe is scared to take that last step forward."

INDIANAPOLIS METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

"Violence in our community is not just a police problem," said Shane Foley, an IMPD Lieutenant. "It takes the police, the community, and all parts of our criminal justice system to engage with this to prevent crime, and when it does happen, to address it."

13News sat down with IMPD who confirmed there is no involvement with anonymous tipsters through Crime Stoppers.

"That is intentional," said Lt. Foley. "That is intentional to help ensure that the people who are calling are truly anonymous."

Lt. Foley said the main difference between calling Crime Stoppers and IMPD detectives is in the follow-up. He said detectives can typically ask direct follow-up questions to callers, which can get more information for the investigation.

"It's nice when we can solve a crime," said Lt. Foley. "It's even better when we can prevent it."

Either way, Lt. Foley says callers don't have to give their name to Crime Stoppers nor IMPD. Plus, police say even a little information can go a long way.

"Please call, whether it's to our detectives or whether it's to Crime Stoppers," said Lt. Foley. "Please engage with the investigation and help."

According to IMPD, when the community does engage, police are more likely to find justice.

"Hopefully by making these arrests," said Lt. Foley, "we are preventing other things from happening."

Lt. Foley personally knows how important community tips can be.

A few years ago, he was the victim of arson. A Ring camera caught the suspect in the act, and within just one day, Lt. Foley says the community identified the suspect.

"Those tips resulted in him being convicted," said Lt. Foley, "and he was responsible for at least eight house fires."

David Bradshaw, the man charged in the case, is now spending 30 years behind bars.

"This individual sets your house on fire, and you wonder, 'is he going to come back?'" said Lt. Foley. "Well, I can rest assured he is not going to come back for a long, long time."

CRIME STOPPERS OF CENTRAL INDIANA

Rosenberg said there are three ways to submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

Hoosiers can use the Crime Stoppers mobile app, website portal or by calling 317-262-TIPS.

As the tipline has developed over the years, Rosenberg has made his mission very clear.

"This is not a snitch line," said Rosenberg.

Instead, leaders say it is a tool to help police fight crime.