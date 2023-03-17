Silver Alert issued for teen missing from Delaware County

Scottie Morris, 14, was last seen on Thursday.

EATON, Indiana — Police in east central Indiana are looking for a missing 14 year old.

The Eaton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Scottie Dean Morris.

Morris is 5 foot 4 inch tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shoes, red and black shorts and a white T-shirt with writing on the front.

Morris is missing from Eaton, Indiana which is 76 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He was last seen on March 16, 2023 at 8:30 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Eaton Police Department at 765-396-3297 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.