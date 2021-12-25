Silver Alert issued for missing Union City man

Allen Jefferis, 84, was last seen on Dec. 24 at 11:30 p.m.

UNION CITY, Indiana — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Randolph County man last seen on Christmas Eve.

The Union City Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Allen Jefferis, who's described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 24 wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants.

Jefferis is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Jefferis should contact the Union City Police Department at 765-584-1721 or call 911.

Union City is roughly 95 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.