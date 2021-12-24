Here's where you can recycle your live Christmas tree for free in Indianapolis

Marion County residents can drop off their live trees at eight drop-off points in public parks throughout Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Many people choose to keep their Christmas trees up for several days after Dec. 25 while others elect to dispose of them shortly after the big day. Either way, the city of Indianapolis has an option to help.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works and Indy Parks announced that they will accept live Christmas trees at multiple drop-off points in public parks throughout the city.

The free program begins on Christmas and lasts through Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at eight different locations:

Broad Ripple Park (1610 Broad Ripple Ave.), east side of the parking lot

Ellenberger Park (5301 East St. Clair St.), northeast corner by the pool

Garfield Park (2432 Conservatory Dr.), near MacAllister Amphitheater

Krannert Park (605 South High School Rd.), north side of building

Northwestway Park (5253 West 62nd St.), to the left of the entrance

Perry Park (451 East Stop 11 Rd.), to the left of the Stop 11 main entrance

Riverside Park (2420 East Riverside Dr.), by the basketball court

Sahm Park (6801 East 91st St.), near the recycling bins

Trees may be dropped off between dawn and dusk only at the specially designated areas within the parks. They must be free of ornaments, tinsel, tree stands and any other decorations.

The service recycles trees to be composted and eventually used as mulch. Last year, nearly 7,000 Christmas trees were chipped by park maintenance.