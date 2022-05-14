Silver Alert issued for missing Cambridge City man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a Cambridge City man who was last seen May 9 in Richmond.

The Cambridge City Police Department is looking for Joel Alicea, 41, whom they describe as a Hispanic male, 5' 7" tall and weighing 153 pounds. Alicea has black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Alicea was last seen in Richmond, which is 73 miles east of Indianapolis, just after noon on May 9.

If you have any information on Alicea, contact the Cambridge City Police Department at 765-478-1231 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.