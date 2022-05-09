Danville police ask for help finding missing 27-year-old woman

Police said Kayla Renee Poore's last known contact with her family was April 1.

DANVILLE, Ind. — Danville police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 27-year-old woman.

Police said Kayla Renee Poore's last known contact with her family was April 1.

Poore is described as 5'6" tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen driving a silver/gray Honda Odyssey with an Indiana license plate 458DPN.

Police said Poore may be with a man named Craig Young.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the anonymous 24/7 Crime Tip Line at 317-745-3001, the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.