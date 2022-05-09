Greenwood couple has turned Indy 500 into a family reunion

The Greatest Spectacle in Racing started a couple’s tradition that, over time, grew into something much bigger.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ivy and Louise Logsdon, who are 91 and 89 years old respectively, have been coming to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for nearly 70 years.

“As long as I can get up the stairs, I’m going to come," said Louise Logsdon. “I take physical therapy to climb the stairs. I would hate to sit home and listen. I’ve got to be here and yell.”

Louise is from Massachusetts. She moved to Indiana after marrying Ivy, a Brown County native.

“We met in New York and got married in 1954. 1955 was my first year out here. I came out and the first thing I did was come to the first race," said Louise.

“I wasn't really in the track that much," said Ivy. "But when I hooked up with this lady, she got me hooked on the 500. Since 1955, we've been here almost every year.”

That race started a couple’s tradition that, over time, grew into something much bigger.

“It has turned out to be a family reunion," said Louise. "Now my great-grandkids come. We don't always get together for holidays like Christmas and Easter, but everybody shows up for the race.”

“We have people come from 11 different states," said Ivy.

Every Logsdon besides Ivy and Louise has grown up here.

“This track to me says family it says excitement, celebration," said Julie Logsdon, Ivy and Louise's daughter.

“We've established this tradition with our siblings, our kids, our grandkids," said their daughter Melissa Poindexter.

Every time they’re back, Ivy and Louise can’t help but remember the good times and think of the good times ahead.