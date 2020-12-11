Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old Seymour woman

SEYMOUR, Ind. — The Seymour Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old Cheryl Souza.
She is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a blue jeans, and tennis shoes. She was driving a blue 2005 Hyundai Sonata with a Michigan plate of DRN3902.
Souza was last seen around noon Thursday in Seymour. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Cheryl Souza, contact the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234 or 911.