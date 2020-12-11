Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old Seymour woman

Cheryl Souza was last seen around noon Thursday in Seymour.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — The Seymour Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old Cheryl Souza.

She is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a blue jeans, and tennis shoes. She was driving a blue 2005 Hyundai Sonata with a Michigan plate of DRN3902.

Souza was last seen around noon Thursday in Seymour. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.