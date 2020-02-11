Missing dogs believed to have been stolen from Brownsburg

They were last seen Sunday, Nov. 1 around 3 p.m.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A Hendricks County family is working with Browsburg Police to find two pit bulls they believe were stolen.

Lucy and Bella are pit bulls who have been with their owners since they were puppies. In April 2021, they will be 2 years old.

The dogs were last seen Sunday, Nov. 1 around 3 p.m.

Brownsburg Police is now interested in talking to a man caught on a neighbor's security camera. He was driving an older model blue GMC or Chevy Trailblazer with aftermarket rims.

According to a Facebook post from the Hendricks County Animal Shelter, the man is considered to be innocent, and police are only looking to speak with him.