Nationwide shortage of caregivers impacting Indiana families

Inspire Indy, an agency that cares for seniors, isn't able to meet all of its clients' needs because of a nationwide caregiver shortage.

INDIANAPOLIS — The need for caregivers is growing. Right now there's a nationwide shortage and it's impacting Indiana families.

Dannielle Hurse and her team at Inspire Indy Caregivers are working overtime to care for Hoosiers with special needs across central Indiana.

"Ninety percent of the clients I have don't have any family or their kids live out of state. They get extra help from a neighbor. Not too many people really call and check on them, or make sure they have everything they need, especially everything going on with the pandemic," said Hurse.

Inspire Indy is a nonmedical agency that provides services like overseeing medications, bathing, running errands, and everyday living needs for seniors. But because of a nationwide caregiver shortage, they're not able to meet every need.

"There are a lot of people at home by themselves not able to get the things that they need because we don't have enough caregivers," said Hurse.

Hurse said the pandemic has played a huge role in this. Now she's looking to hire as many experienced caregivers as possible to help bridge the gap.

"It could be your mother, father, your brother, or sister. As hard as times are right now, it's very important that everyone has somebody," Hurse said.

Filling these facilities will help clients stay in their homes instead of going to hospitals and assisted living facilities.

Hurse said applying to be a caregiver can empower the community.

"We care so much about our community and the people in it. We don't want anyone going without care," Hurse said.