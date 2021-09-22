One-of-a-kind apartments for adults with disabilities open in Indy

The community will allow adults with disabilities to have their own space but with supervision and care as needed.

INDIANAPOLIS — A new one-of-a-kind supportive living community for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities had its grand opening in Indianapolis.

Damar Village opened for business Wednesday. The village will house up to 128 adults with disabilities.

The apartments are owned by Damar Services, an organization that for more than 50 years has provided services to children and adults challenged by autism and intellectual, developmental and behavioral disabilities in the Indianapolis area.

Damar Services saw a need for safe, affordable and supportive housing for disabled adults. It noted that many people with disabilities are outliving their caregivers and need a place to stay. The organization aims to fill that void with its new village.

Each unit has a kitchen fully equipped with appliances, a living room/dining room area, a guest bathroom and two shared bathrooms, one with a tub, the other a walk-in shower with accommodations for those with special needs.

“They'll be loving life, that they get to hang out in this great place,” said Cindy Agan, whose 34-year-old twin sons are among those moving into Damar Village. Andy has severe autism, and Mike has cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities.

“They need 24-hour care,” said Agan. “They're not able to live independently, either one of them.”

Here, they have their own space but with supervision and care as needed. The community also features specially designed sensory gardens in the common areas and other shared spaces.