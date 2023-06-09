'Shining A Light' celebrates Colts history on Monument Circle

The video will run three times each night through Saturday, Sept. 9, playing at 8:45 p.m., 9:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — A new light show made its debut on Monument Circle Wednesday night.

The "Shining A Light" display is celebrating the history of the Indianapolis Colts. The video plays images from the 40-year history of the Colts in the Circle City on the front of the AES Indiana building.

The team's mascot, "Blue" and the Colts cheerleaders visited downtown for the show's premiere Wednesday.