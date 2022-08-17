Sheriff: Suspects are breaking into cars for credit cards, spending thousands at Sam's Club, Costco

"With fall season soon upon us, we are expecting this ring of thieves to target us again," the Brown County Sheriff's Office said in a post.

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Investigators are warning of a theft and fraud scheme taking place across the country, with reports of it happening right here in central Indiana.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office flagged its Facebook followers on Wednesday to warn of the scheme.

The sheriff's office said suspects are breaking into cars at gas stations, parks, golf courses and fitness centers, among other places, to steal Sam's Club or Costco membership cards and credit cards.

The suspects then go to Sam's Club and Costco and spend thousands of dollars on gift cards.

The sheriff's office is investigating cases of this happening in Brown County. In the post, it said the suspect are likely from Florida or operating out of Florida.

"With fall season soon upon us, we are expecting this ring of thieves to target us again," the sheriff's office's post said.