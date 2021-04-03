Camera-equipped drone downed near girl's bedroom window; Police looking for the operator

Police put the call out on social media Wednesday after the homeowner turned in the device to police.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Seymour Police are looking for the owner of a camera-equipped drone and investigating whether it was used in a case of voyeurism.

In a social media post they titled "Ground Control to Major Tom", the police department shared a photo of the device and invited the owner to visit their station to pick it up.

The post says the drone "banged into the bedroom window of a juvenile female" late Tuesday night. It was recovered by the property owner and taken to police.

The department is asking the public to contact them if they know who may have been operating the drone recently near Redding School, which is located at 1700 North Ewing Street.

The social media post also said "as a reminder, uninvited recording of people in certain situations can fall under the umbrella of voyeurism, which is a crime in Indiana."

The message concluded with "stay safe, and keep those drones out of no-fly zones."