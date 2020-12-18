University using drones to sanitize sporting venues against COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — While many sporting venues are at limited capacity due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, one university is using technology to clean ahead of athletic events.
Alabama State University said it is the first university in the U.S. to use a drone delivery system to sanitize its campus' sporting venues.
The school demonstrated the technology on Wednesday, spraying seats and other surfaces in the football stadium.
A drone is used to spray a sanitizer called Varigard on surfaces, which manufacturing company Draganfly Inc. says can kill COVID for a minimum of two hours on skin and 24 hours on surfaces.
A news release from Alabama State says Varigard is a "bio-based organic sanitizer that has been lab-tested to kill COVID-19 and other viruses.
University President Dr. Quinton Ross Jr. said he's encouraging his colleagues across the country to consider using the technology.
"The proof is in the pudding. We show and prove that this technology, it works, and it's something that everyone should consider," Ross told NBC affiliate WSFA. "I think the sooner that all of them embrace using this new technology, the quicker we get to some sense of normalcy."