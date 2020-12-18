University using drones to sanitize sporting venues against COVID-19

A drone is used to spray a sanitizer called Varigard on surfaces, which can reportedly kill COVID for a minimum of two hours on skin and 24 hours on surfaces.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — While many sporting venues are at limited capacity due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, one university is using technology to clean ahead of athletic events.

Alabama State University said it is the first university in the U.S. to use a drone delivery system to sanitize its campus' sporting venues.

The school demonstrated the technology on Wednesday, spraying seats and other surfaces in the football stadium.

A drone is used to spray a sanitizer called Varigard on surfaces, which manufacturing company Draganfly Inc. says can kill COVID for a minimum of two hours on skin and 24 hours on surfaces.

A news release from Alabama State says Varigard is a "bio-based organic sanitizer that has been lab-tested to kill COVID-19 and other viruses.

University President Dr. Quinton Ross Jr. said he's encouraging his colleagues across the country to consider using the technology.