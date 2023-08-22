Several efforts underway to improve safety in downtown Indianapolis

In its 30th year, Downtown Indy Inc. is taking steps to ramp up safety in the downtown mile square.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you live or work in downtown Indianapolis, community groups want you to know about several efforts underway to help keep you safe.

That's because leaders say more than 25,000 Hoosiers live in the downtown district.

"There is 50% more residential density downtown than there was 10 years ago," said Taylor Schaffer, president and CEO of Downtown Indy Inc. "We want to be supportive of that. We want to ensure that downtown feels like an activated, engaging and safe place 365 days a year."

Plus, Hoosiers know Indianapolis is a hub for major events throughout the year.

"I think there is nowhere in the world that does big events better than Indianapolis," Schaffer said. "I think downtown tends to be the heartbeat of that."

With big events can come big safety concerns.

That's why the IMPD Downtown District utilizes eight full-time foot and bike patrol officers.

"Our downtown district is just unique," Schaffer said. "There's more foot traffic. There are more visitors."

Schaffer said Metro police have more than doubled the hours of foot and bike patrol this year. Those officers said it is all about keeping eyes downtown.

"It puts us where things can possibly happen," Officer Jaren Allen said. "It lets us get into places where officers in patrol cars often can't. A lot of times, we are able to ride up on things as they are happening or right before they are happening, and either prevent or deter or catch crime in the act."

Allen, who has been with IMPD for nearly six years, said this role is different than any other.

"People have a certain stigma around patrol cars and getting stopped by police or approached by police in a patrol car," Allen said. "It's a lot different when you are on a bike. I think people are a little more put at ease when an officer rides up on a bicycle. They expect a little bit more casual interaction."

Officer Ivalee Craney, a 17-year veteran of IMPD, agrees.

"I do enjoy the versatility that this position offers," Craney said. "I am the approachable police still. People wave. We can ride the canal. We can still patrol down the road, but we can get in and out of everywhere. We can get into the buildings and do foot patrols between our convention crowds, our hotels, the skywalks, the mall and communicate with those who are even visiting Indy or living downtown that are walking through."

Also keeping an eye on downtown Indianapolis are dozens of new B-link cameras.

Dane Nutty, executive director of the Indy Public Safety Foundation, said there are more than 150 B-link cameras across the city — and that number is expected to double soon.

"In addition to the personal safety that businesses or individuals may feel, there is a deterrence factor," Nutty said.

"It's a very visible reminder that an area is high traffic, that an area is under the watchful gaze of the police department, and that the police department is being thoughtful about what's happening in that area," Schaffer said.

The department told 13News they appreciate the extra eyes.

"Downtown is extremely safe," IMPD Sgt. Craig McElfresh said. "We have a lot of officers out here patrolling all the time. We have officers on foot, bike and in cars. We also have units out here that you don't even know are the police that are out here working."

According to the latest Community Report from Downtown Indy Inc., the number of reported crimes in downtown Indianapolis has decreased for four consecutive years.

"We look at homicides and nonfatal shootings," Nutty said. "When you look at the data over the last few years, we are very unique with cities throughout the rest of the country in that we've seen a pretty significant decline. We'd like to continue that work."

"We do the best we can," Craney said. "We want out visitors to feel safe."