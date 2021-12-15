Giving Tree donations provide Indiana families the gift of hope

The Salvation Army provides gifts and necessities for families in need.

INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas is just days away and the holidays just got a little happier for hundreds of Hoosier families who got a helping hand from a group of strangers.

"The moment you put that first bag in the back of someone's car. All of a sudden now you feel what everyone's been talking about, the spirit of Christmas," said Vinal Lee, Salvation Army Fountain Square pastor and director.

Thousands of children are getting the Christmas they deserve this year, thanks to the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program. They provided gifts and necessities to families in need.

"Some of that need is compounded by COVID-19 and families are now in a position where they've never been before to ask for assistance. We are grateful to get to be that resource there for them," Lee said.

The Salvation Army relies on its community partnerships to help fulfill that need, like Indianapolis-based local packaging company MAVPAK, which bought gifts for 500 and volunteered their time today to help fill trunks.

"It feels amazing. It's humbling to see these little kids, knowing that my kids don't have to worry about this right now. When I was a kid, I did. We just didn't have much. Now that we do, we want to make sure we are doing our part so that all these kids can have fun on Christmas," said MAVPAK owner John Goo.

This year has been harder than most for the Blankenship family. They have four kids and couldn't afford Christmas gifts this year, so the bags full of toys they received mean everything to them.

"Any parent wants to give their kids the world. When sometimes you're down and out and others are willing to give and help give part of their world, it's just amazing," said Blankenship.

Every family left with more than just a big bag of toys. They also got Bibles and devotionals. The Salvation Army said it was all a part of their mission.

"We want people to know there is a hope far greater than Christmas gifts on Christmas Day," said Lee.

The Blankenship family feels that hope.