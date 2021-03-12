Donation from Carmel business will buy Christmas gifts for 100 families

CARMEL, Ind. — A central Indiana business followed through on their goal to help 100 families this Christmas through the Salvation Army.
Carmel's Crown Haven Wealth Advisors shopped for gifts last night. On Friday, they were there as the Salvation Army prepared them for distribution
The company has personal reasons for helping and they challenged other businesses to join in the effort.
Crown Haven reached their goal of collecting ten thousand dollars but didn't have room to store that many gifts.
At the last minute, they decided to spend about one-quarter of that figure, buying gifts for nearly 30 families. They then made a cash donation so that their total donation completed their goal.
