x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Donation from Carmel business will buy Christmas gifts for 100 families

Carmel's Crown Haven Wealth Advisors set a goal to help families through the Salvation Army this year.

CARMEL, Ind. — A central Indiana business followed through on their goal to help 100 families this Christmas through the Salvation Army

Carmel's Crown Haven Wealth Advisors shopped for gifts last night. On Friday, they were there as the Salvation Army prepared them for distribution

The company has personal reasons for helping and they challenged other businesses to join in the effort. 

Crown Haven reached their goal of collecting ten thousand dollars but didn't have room to store that many gifts. 

At the last minute, they decided to spend about one-quarter of that figure, buying gifts for nearly 30 families. They then made a cash donation so that their total donation completed their goal.

RELATED: Salvation Army doubling red kettle donations through Dec. 2

What other people are reading: 

In Other News

Foster mom seeks justice for Judah