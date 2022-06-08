Nation's 110th Safe Haven Baby Box opening in Mitchell

The baby box will be the 84th in the state of Indiana.

MITCHELL, Ind.

Indiana will get its 84th Safe Haven Baby Box Thursday in Mitchell.

The Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department, located at 105 Doc Hamilton Blvd., will unveil the box at 11 a.m.

The box is a result of students in Mitchell High School's child development class pushing for the resource for residents in the city.

"What began as a classroom project to educate our community about postpartum depression turned into an extraordinary opportunity to learn about the mission of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, gain communication and marketing skills, and experience the giving heart of Mitchell," teacher Amy Redman said.

Mitchell Mayor JD England helped provide the students with connections to make the idea of adding a baby box to the city a reality. Hoosier Uplands, a nonprofit based in southern Indiana, helped with fundraising.

Students from Redman's class will speak at Thursday's event about why they advocated for the baby box.

Mitchell is roughly 85 miles south of downtown Indianapolis.

The box in Mitchell will be the 110th box in the country. To see the locations of all Safe Haven Baby Boxes, click here.

So far this year, four babies have been surrendered to Indiana Safe Haven Baby Boxes. That includes three at the box in Carmel in a span of two months.