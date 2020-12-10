Rushville leaders dedicate park to honor the life of a hate crime victim

Sunday's dedication fulfilled the city's promise to create a park to foster inclusion and diversity by honoring Carol Jenkins Davis, who was killed in 1968.

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — A promise was fulfilled Sunday to dedicate and honor an Indiana woman who was the victim of a hate crime in the 1960s.

Carol Jenkins Davis, a few weeks shy of her 21st birthday, was killed in Martinsville in 1968 while going door-to-door selling encyclopedias. She was stabbed in the heart with a screwdriver and left in the street to bleed out.

Reports by 13 Investigates' Sandra Chapman led to the only arrest in the case in 2001.

Kenneth Richmond’s daughter contacted Chapman to say that her father was the killer. She told police her father was a violent racist.

Richmond, the only suspect ever charged with her death, died in September 2002, months before he was set to go to trial.

Sunday's dedication fulfilled the city of Rushville's promise to create a park to foster inclusion and diversity.

Twenty-one shrubs surround the labyrinth — signifying Carol's 21 years of life.