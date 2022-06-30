Riley's Survivorship Clinic helps kids succeed after they've beaten cancer

“It’s a very important thing that we do,” said Ann Haddix, nurse practitioner.

INDIANAPOLIS — At IU Health North, the Riley Children's Hospital Survivorship Clinic is in session.

“It’s a very important thing that we do,” said Ann Haddix, nurse practitioner and coordinator of the childhood cancer program at Riley.

Haddix checks in with one of her favorite longtime patients, Kate Madigan, and her parents, Trish and Pat, to see how Kate's feeling. She's been working with Kate and her family for more than a decade now, ever since Kate was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma.

"In September of 2005," Kate said, recalling the year she was diagnosed with cancer. She was just three years old at the time.

"It was more terrifying than I can express," said Trish. “They said this is not one, this kind of cancer is not one that we’re not generally good at treating, and if you choose to make her comfortable, no one would ever question your decision. But we also have this chemo option and we’ll give you a few minutes to discuss it. And we looked at each other and said, 'How fast can you hang the bag?'”

"Kate, unfortunately, had many, many difficult times in her treatment, multiple relapses, very heavily treated, lots of toxicities, lots of problems along the way," said Haddix. "And it's just unbelievably gratifying to see her grow up and not just survive, but thrive."

"The whole team has taken such incredible care of Kate, through the whole course of treatment and the relapses. It is just such an accomplishment and a blessing to be in survivor clinic," Trish and Pat said.

Now 12 years cancer-free, Kate's health has been a big weight off of the family's shoulders, but through the survivorship clinic, the staff at Riley still keep a close eye on Kate's health.

"Riley kind of feels like a second home," Kate said. "I like walking into Riley."

"We know that childhood cancer treatment can be very toxic," Haddix said. "So many times, these patients are cured, but then they're left with toxicities and problems that we still have to deal with."

Haddix said kids beating cancer is always the primary goal, but afterward, these kids can face issues like anxiety and depression, even fertility issues following treatments. Riley's Survivorship Clinic has a team here ready to help these kids succeed, from reintegrating in school after cancer, to tracking blood sugar and body weight to make sure their recovery stays on track.

"Kids have a long time to live after their childhood cancer treatment. We want to optimize the quality of life and make sure that they live as healthy a life as possible and as good a life as possible after they're cured from cancer," Haddix said.

"It means a lot that they're still here and taking care of me and still care about my journey," Kate said.

"The ongoing incredible medical care and various specialties they've connected us with have been absolutely an incredible resource," her parents said.

Stopping by the office for her yearly checkup at the survivorship clinic on Wednesday, Kate is now celebrating another milestone. Soon, she'll be heading to Ball State University with hopes of becoming a pediatric nurse one day, just like the ones who helped her every step of the way.

"Nurses have had, throughout my journey, a big impact on me and have made more of a positive impact when I was going through treatment. Just doing little things like bringing toys to me or keeping me distracted or anything," Kate said. "So I want to do the same and give back to the kids going through it now."