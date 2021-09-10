Republic Airlines flight from Indianapolis makes emergency landing for unruly passenger

Flight 4817 landed at LaGuardia Airport where police took a passenger into custody for questioning.

QUEENS, N.Y. — A Republic Airlines flight from Indianapolis International Airport made an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport Saturday afternoon.

According to FlightAware tracking, the plane left Indianapolis at 1:01 p.m. and landed at 2:55 p.m.

WNBC reported the plane made an emergency landing after a passenger on the flight was acting suspiciously. The flight crew confronted the passenger who allegedly suggested he had a device on the airplane.

Once the plane was on the ground, all 80 passengers and crew deplaned onto the tarmac. Police took the unruly passenger into custody for questioning.

So the end of our flight got interesting pic.twitter.com/gdJSUUG906 — Laura (@lbrgdl) October 9, 2021