Rep. Carson calls on Justice Department to launch probe into Herman Whitfield III's death

INDIANAPOLIS — Rep. Andre Carson (D-Indiana) is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to open a federal investigation into the death of Herman Whitfield III.

It's been almost a year since Whitfield died after his parents called 911 for help. They believed their son was having a mental health crisis. Police who responded tased and restrained Whitfield before he died.

Two IMPD officers were indicted for their alleged role in his death. Now Carson is asking DOJ to launch an investigation. Richard Waples, an attorney representing the Whitfield family, agrees.

"I think the city of Indianapolis policies and practices need to be looked at in depth by the Department of Justice," said Waples. "There's a lot here to look at. Even after the two officers were indicted, the city still has them on their payroll and standing behind them. The city has to stand up and be true to their word and say 'we take these matters seriously, and we are going not just have good policies but make sure they're enforced'. So far they haven't done that."

Waples said the family is thankful for Carson's request.

"Not only do we need to hold the officers accountable, but we also need to hold the city of Indianapolis accountable. I think that's what the Department of Justice, if they intervene and do an investigation, would be looking at," said Waples.

He said it could have a ripple effect on the community.

"That would be one more step in order to get justice for Herman Whitfield III and people like him who needed help and didn't get it in their time of most critical need of support and care from our community," Waples said.

The officers next court date is scheduled for July 5, with the trial preliminarily scheduled for July 11.