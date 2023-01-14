Family releases more bodycam video from man's death in IMPD custody

The family released a 22-minute-long compilation of six bodycam videos from the night Herman Whitfield III died.

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a man who died in IMPD's custody released more bodycam footage Saturday of their son's death.

Thirty-nine-year-old Herman Whitfield III died in April during a struggle with IMPD officers at his home. Whitfield's family said they called police for help because Whitfield was having a mental health crisis.

His family had been calling for the release of the full, unedited bodycam video from that night, instead of the edited version that IMPD released over the summer.

The family announced Saturday it had obtained a court order requiring the videos to be released to them and denying the city's request for a protective order to keep them out of the public eye.

The family shared a 22-minute-long compilation of six bodycam videos from the night Whitfield died. The video is meant to counter IMPD's version of events and shows Whitfield "vulnerable, unarmed, naked, undergoing a mental health crisis," the family wrote in a release.

The video is graphic. Whitfield was tased and restrained by police before he died.

The Marion County Coroner's Office has since ruled his death a homicide and said he died from "cardiopulmonary arrest in the setting of law enforcement subdual, prone restraint and conducted electrical weapon use." The coroner's office also said morbid obesity and hypertensive cardiovascular disease were contributing factors in Whitfield's death.

Over the summer, Whitfield's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and six metro police officers.

The Whitfield family said they plan to hold a "Justice for Herman Whitfield III Rally" on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16. The rally will be held at noon on Monument Circle.