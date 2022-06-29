Reminder to not call 911 for fireworks

The Metropolitan Emergency Services Agency said Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest for dispatchers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Emergency agencies are reminding people to not call 911 because they're hearing fireworks.

The Metropolitan Emergency Services Agency said Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest for dispatchers. Getting calls for non-emergencies can keep dispatchers from getting to calls for true emergencies.

(NOTE: The above video is from the news conference about the Fourth of July fireworks plan for Indianapolis.)

In Marion County, 911 dispatchers request that citizens call the non-emergency telephone line, 317-327-3811, to report firework violations.